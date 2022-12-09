I lost my cellphone in Madison, and 9 people helped get it back -- Shirley Wallace

Good will is alive and well in Madison.

Last Sunday, after Christmas shopping at the West Towne JC Penney, I put my packages into the trunk of my car. I then noticed that my cellphone was gone.

I headed back into the store to search for it. In the men’s department where I had made my last purchases, I asked the attendant if I had left it on the counter. She hadn’t found the phone, but a young couple with three elementary school-aged children overheard my question and expressed concern. The woman called my cell number so we could listen for the ringing. As I searched every department I had visited, the children of that family ran throughout the store trying to help by also listening for ringing.

With no results, I headed to the entrance desk asking where I could report the missing phone. A woman next to me asked if I had a silver colored car. She had picked up a phone in the parking lot and placed it on the nearest vehicle. When I arrived at my car, another couple was talking on my phone. They were speaking to the woman who had been continually dialing my phone.

I do not know the names of those who helped me, but I am proud to live in a community that expresses care and concern for others. They all graciously took time from their own shopping to help a white-haired older woman in distress. I am grateful and blessed.

Shirley Wallace, Madison

