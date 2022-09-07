 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hypocritical GOP had debt forgiven -- Daniel Holzman

Former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be huge hypocrites. They are up in arms about President Joe Biden forgiving $20,000 in college debt for Pell Grant recipients. Most Pell Grant recipients are poor people who attempted to get a college degree to improve their lives but ended up with huge debts.

The same politicians who are yelling about the Pell Grant people took hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., got $183,504. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., got $482,321. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., got $987,237. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., got $2.3 million. They did not pay that back.

Take the log out of your own eye before you take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye. To me, these representatives have little or no credibility.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

