Hypocrisy is woven into DNA of GOP -- Scott Whitney

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has tragically passed away, much to the detriment of the U.S. Supreme Court and this nation as a whole.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a man who can genuinely be described as soulless, needed less than a day to assert that anyone who President Donald Trump nominated would be given a vote by the Senate. This paragon of classiness is the same man who insisted that eight months before the 2016 election no Supreme Court nominee could be considered because it was necessary to wait for the election to hear the will of the people.
Sadly, rank hypocrisy and corruption seem to be woven into the DNA of the current Republican Party. It remains to be seen whether enough Republican senators with integrity will say no to the upcoming power grab, but I won't hold my breath.
Scott Whitney, Platteville
