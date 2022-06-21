Hying should leave the judging to God -- Gregory Sheehy

Bishop Donald Hying recently supported withholding communion (the Eucharist) from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

He of all people must know that only God can judge the conscience, and therefore the soul, of a human being. He must also know that weaponizing our most sacred sacrament borders on being sacrilegious.

Abortion is a serious moral issue. But the bishops, in their lack of wisdom, decided that abortion was a “preeminent” evil above all other evils.

So are we expected to be comforted that the execution of children in Uvalde, Texas, the slaughter in Ukraine and the videotaped beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl were bad but less tragic than abortion?

Leave it to Bishop Hying and his all-male colleagues to come up with this kind of leadership direction. But please don’t be surprised that folks in the pews are not buying it.

Speaker Pelosi is a public representative in a pluralistic society. She also happens to be Catholic. It is her obligation to represent all citizens, not just Catholics. If the bishop thinks otherwise, then I think it is fair to say that Catholics should never be allowed to run for public office, only church positions.

Gregory Sheehy, Middleton