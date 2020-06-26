Hybrid owners paid their fare share -- Sara Roberts

I just renewed my plates for my 2016 Toyota Prius. I strongly object to the $75 surcharge because I drive a hybrid.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

When I purchased my hybrid, I chose it because it is friendlier to our planet Earth. It produces less carbon than my previous car, which helps reduce carbon emissions and has a positive health benefit due to reduced pollution.

I paid more in sales tax than I would have for a similar size conventional car. Our car is lightweight compared to many other vehicles and trucks on the road, which are responsible for much more road wear than we are. Our car uses less gas and pollutes less, which is very important for our health and the future of our planet.

This is very unfair and should be repealed. This policy discourages the use of hybrid and electric vehicles and that will be damaging to our current and future environment. The Legislature should repeal this law.

Sara Roberts, Fitchburg