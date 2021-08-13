Hybrid fee was backward policy -- Paul Stein

Tuesday's editorial from the Los Angeles Times, "Put pedal to the metal on electric cars," supported President Joe Biden's call for more electric cars to fight carbon emissions.
I am 78 year old and don't drive very much anymore. So what did the Legislature do a few years ago? They didn't raise the gas tax, instead they added a $75 surcharge on vehicle registration for hybrid and fully-electric cars. In my case this came to an extra 65 cents a gallon for my gas purchases last year.
So now I call on the Legislature to remove this penalty on drivers who are saving money at the pump and reducing carbon emissions while driving predominantly lighter cars that have virtually no impact on pavement life.
My guess is a couple of pennies increase in the gas tax would produce more funds than the penalty for driving a hybrid and would not have a noticeable impact on the price of gas.
Paul Stein, Verona