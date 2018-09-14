Owners of fuel-saving hybrid and electric vehicles should be commended for helping to lessen the demand for gasoline. This helps keep the price down for everyone and keeps our air cleaner.
But leave it to the Republican politicians who control our state to show their appreciation by making hybrid owners pay an extra tax every year. No matter what their intentions, penalizing alternative energy vehicles encourages people to keep buying gas guzzlers. This amounts to a handout to the oil companies.
The alternative energy revolution has only begun. You can’t stop progress, but Republican politicians are doing their best to slow it down to protect the profits of old industries.
Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie