Hybrid car fee simply atrocious -- Russell Pope

I recently received an auto renewal notice from the state Department of Transportation -- included is an extra surcharge of $75.

This charge was levied because I own a hybrid vehicle, which is much more fuel efficient. Hybrid cars should pay the normal fee or even a reduced fee. The cars use less gasoline, benefiting our environment.

Those of us who have to pay the higher fee should receive a rebate. Perhaps those who imposed this fee might consider global warming. Perhaps they might consider cleaner air.

This action is simply atrocious.

Russell Pope, Middleton