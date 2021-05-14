Hunts imperil wolf population -- Kelli Villis

I oppose killing of wolves. The membership requirements for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and Natural Resources Board must be reformed so that the board represents the interests of all of Wisconsin residents, not just hunters.
We must make hounding illegal. It is abuse to the hounds and the wolves and bears. No animal should be hunted when females are pregnant or lactating.
Wolves keep deer healthy by killing diseased and elderly animals. They keep deer moving to protect forests from too much grazing. Nature will balance itself if humans would stop interfering.
Nonlethal means must be used to protect farm animals, such as electric fencing and dog breeds have been proven to deter wolves. Predation increases when wolf packs are downsized.
Out-of-state groups should not influence Wisconsin hunts. Wildlife management and wolf populations should not be legislated. Biologists must be the leaders on this.
All wildlife killing contests must be banned. Wisconsin needed more data on the wolf population before the February wolf massacre. We have insufficient data now, yet the state plans another fall hunt. Most of the public disapproves of killing wolves.
Where is the science? Where is the democracy? Wolf recovery is incomplete and highly unlikely.