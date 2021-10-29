Hunting sandhill cranes isn't sport -- Howard Fenton

A hunting season for sandhill cranes? Really? Once again Republicans seem to be more interested in firing up a sliver of their base than carrying out the will of the citizens of Wisconsin.
These magnificent birds were once taken to the brink of extinction by too much hunting, and it makes no sense to open them up to hunting yet again. I can't imagine that shooting these magnificent, slow-moving birds is much of a challenge for hunters. So I fail to see the "sport" in it.
The echoing call of sandhill cranes evokes images of the wildness that once covered this land. It would be a shame to have those calls snuffed out by the sounds of blasts from hunters' guns. And given the way hunters blew past the limit set for the last wolf hunt, I wouldn't trust them to be able to distinguish between a sandhill crane and an endangered whooping crane.
Studies have predicted that the number of hunters in the state will continue to decline into the future. An effort to slow that decline should not come at the expense of sandhill cranes.
Howard Fenton, Madison