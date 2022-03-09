 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hunting doesn't prepare you for war -- Terrance W. Stewart

The letter to the editor "Wisconsin hunters can repel invasion" in last Sunday's newspaper stated that the many Wisconsin hunters with their fancy high-powered, scope-mounted rifles could defeat a well-trained enemy army.

But I wonder how well they would do if Bambi was firing back at them with automatic weapons, and maybe some hand grenades and mortar fire.

There's a lot more to war than sitting in a bar drinking beer and dreaming you're another Rambo. In war, people die.

Sgt. Terrance W. Stewart, U.S. Marine Corp., retired 

