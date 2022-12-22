Hunter's troubles changed narrative -- Vince Caruso

I am not sure if the Democrats are really "all there" or not.
Since 2016, they have been trying to bring down a president, Donald Trump, with whom they don't agree. They have done this with a lot of false narratives. Yet now that we have evidence that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, may be guilty of crimes, the narrative has changed. It has become: Republicans should not do this because they were elected to address their attention towards more important things.
Why didn't our leader represent all of us -- the underprivileged, the poor, the common citizen -- when they were trying to bring down Trump?
Vince Caruso, Madison