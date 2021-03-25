Hunters support real gun control -- Jim Heineke

When the shooting happened in Boulder, Colorado, shivers went up my spine. My daughter and grandson live there.

I am 83 years old. I have been hunting since I was 14. I own shot guns, long rifles and a handgun. It only took me one day to be cleared to buy the handgun. That's ridiculous.

I have hunted in Montana, Colorado, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and of course Wisconsin. Never have I encountered someone using a AK-47 to hunt. It would be used only if you wanted to shoot the entire herd.

We have to get federal checks on physical, mental and financial backgrounds -- and then gun buyers should have to wait a month. First-time hunters should be required to take a hunter safety course.

I am a card-carrying member of the National Rifle Association. Our only enemies are our congressmen, senators and the president. I say this because they don't do a thing. Call yours and get them going on gun control. For the peace of mind for all Americans, we have to get them off their butts and make them do their jobs.

Jim Heineke, Middleton