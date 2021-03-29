Hunters shouldn't support the NRA -- Ginny White

I commend the author of Friday's letter to the editor "Hunters support real gun control" which urged voters to demand our elected officials pass reasonable gun control legislation.

However, urging officials to support background checks, waiting periods, bans on assault weapons, and requiring training for first-time hunters won’t be enough. Too many lawmakers owe their jobs and allegiance to the National Rifle Association.

Whatever the NRA once was, it is no more. The main NRA function now is to lobby on behalf of gun manufacturers. The manufacturer’s aim is to sell as many weapons as possible, so the NRA will continue to oppose all gun control legislation.

This letter writer and other hunters could do something really meaningful for gun control by quitting the NRA. Their membership enables the NRA to continue lobbying against legislation the vast majority of Americans support. A second meaningful step would be to join an organization that works to promote gun control.

Ginny White, Madison