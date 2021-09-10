Hunters don't want wolf competition -- Ryan O'Leary

My whole life I have heard, “Hunters are the real conservationists.” But reintroduce a keystone predator such as the gray wolf to the ecosystem, and suddenly what many Wisconsin hunters really want becomes crystal clear. Apparently, many Wisconsin hunters want the north woods to be a giant game preserve where they can kill things for sport without any competition.
For the upcoming wolf hunt, biologists have recommended a kill limit of no more than 130. But the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, under pressure from hunters and farmers, is allowing for 300. If history repeats itself, the real death toll could be closer to 500.
Wolves are a key species that the local ecosystem depends on. One cannot call oneself a conservationist while actively working against the health of the land. If we must control the wolf population through hunting, then that hunt should be guided by science and conservation values.
Wisconsin’s hunters should recognize that a game preserve is not the same as a healthy ecosystem and put the conservation values they proclaim into real action by actively opposing the extermination of wolves in Wisconsin.
Ryan O'Leary, Marshfield