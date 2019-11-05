Donald Trump is constantly bragging about his accomplishments. I have never seen a person so hung up on his own ego.
If his administration fails at something, he is eager to blame others, never accepting any responsibility. President Trump has gone through staff as if they were on a merry-go-round. Trump claims the press is unwilling to acknowledge his successes. If Trump were a little more humble, maybe people would be more willing to give him credit.
His behavior should not be surprising, because he stated during his 2016 election that only he, and he alone, could solve our problems. If Trump runs for a second term and loses, he will create a scenario claiming the election was rigged -- just like he did prior to the 2016 election. Unfortunately, he ended up winning.
David Olson, Fitchburg