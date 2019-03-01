The polar vortex that ripped through Wisconsin and much of the country at the end of January meant no school and no work for many people, but this shouldn’t be treated as just another snow day. Extreme weather events are becoming more common, and the reason is climate change.
Believe it or not, climate change is happening. Extreme weather such as giant snowstorms are just a side effect. Why should you care? Take a look at local, national and global headlines. Cities such as Houston, Texas, and Jakarta, Indonesia, regularly deal with flooding and are extremely vulnerable to the rising sea levels caused by climate change. Rising sea temperatures are causing coral reefs to bleach, and glaciers all over the world are melting at alarming rates.
We, as humans, created the mess we are in and we, as humans, need to do something to save this planet that we have destroyed. Besides the things that every article will tell you to do, such as biking to work and using less fossil fuels, we need stricter policies within the government. Talk to your friends about climate change and contact your local lawmakers. Make sure everyone knows what a predicament we’ve put ourselves into.
Taylor Vehlow, Reeseville