Humans aren't important to Earth -- Brenda Farrell

As I do my daily walks during these uncertain times, I realize we humans are so less important to this planet than all other creatures.

We pave farmland and spew gases out of cars and factories, and we work in recirculated air. While these activities are slowed or stopped due to COVID-19, the birds are singing, the sky is clearing and animals have their habitat back in many areas. Humans, if they do not change their ways, will perish. But the world will go on, better than ever.

Brenda Farrell, Madison

