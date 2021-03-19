Humans are more than political parties -- Rob Cramer

We all get triggered because we choose to be triggered.
There is a moment in time in our minds before we react, when we have a choice to consider our actions. Too much of our communication between each other has a sense of urgency and immediacy, and a disregard for the existence of others.
We are people, not labels.
We are a human beings with thoughts and feelings, not political parties. Actions should never be taken based on anger or fear, only love and compassion. What can be responded to in seconds can also be responded to a day later or never. Blaming others will never bring us peace, it will only add to our burden. The more we leave behind, the freer we become.
Be well.
Rob Cramer, Verona