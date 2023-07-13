The corporate hog industry is facing a difficult time for many reasons, among them the U.S. Supreme Court’s favorable ruling on California Proposition 12 requiring 24-square-foot gestation cages for sows.

Farrowing sows in many concentrated feeding operations are kept in small cages that do not allow them to tend to their young or even turn around. This means that as animal welfare standards improve, more significant costs are on the horizon for large scale operators to come into compliance and sell their product.

Farmers have experienced crop failures from droughts and a cold spring. The cost of feed, fuel and labor are up. Production costs are up by about 50% from the prior two years, while profits are down significantly. Those who need more capital face high interest rates not seen in 15 years. All these are unfavorable for large feedlot expansion.

But our independent small or mid-size pork producers will not be affected by Proposition 12 because they do not depend on locking down sows, instead doing their caretaking in farrowing houses or on the land. The ethical treatment of hogs is good for the animals themselves, for the health and safety of their meat, for the independent producers who care for them, and for the clean air and water that are rarely found around concentrated feeding operations.

Forest Jahnke, Rolling Ground