Human decency is enough to stop virus -- Marlene Buechel

Basic human decency. That’s all we need.
Why has this become so hard in 2020? Why are there still people in this country who choose to act in ways which daily demonstrate that they do not care about anyone else? How has this happened? What has America become?
It is so simple. Care. Wearing a mask is so easy. Social distancing is so easy. Washing hands frequently is so easy. Staying home when you do not feel well is so easy. Just do it. The worldwide evidence that those actions are effective is absolutely overwhelming. By doing those simple things, we can get this virus under control. Trust the evidence. And if you are uncertain, let’s suppose for just a second that the evidence turns out to be all wrong. What on Earth will you have lost? Absolutely nothing.
Look yourself in a mirror. Ask yourself what you will tell the next generation when they turn to you and ask, “What did you do to try to control the pandemic?” What will you say? What did you do? Basic human decency demands that you do what you can.
Now.
Marlene Buechel, Verona
