Huebner is a great addition to PSC -- Wesley Foell

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the appointment of Tyler Huebner as commissioner of the Public Service Commission. The PSC is crucial in the technical and economic transformation of Wisconsin’s energy system, including renewable energy, the grid, storage, energy efficiency and, indirectly, electrification of our buildings.
Huebner adds much-needed technical capability to the leadership of this important agency. He has a strong background in science, technology and policy analysis, with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and an master's degree from Stanford’s Atmosphere and Energy Program. He brings a broad policy perspective from several years of energy experience in consulting, state and national government, and most recently as director of a Wisconsin organization dealing with renewable energy.
Similarly, during the first energy crisis in the late '70s and early '80s, Gov. Patrick Lucey and successors drew on several UW-Madison energy experts, including professor Charles Cicchetti, an energy economist, who was appointed PSC chair. UW’s broad energy expertise was crucial in helping Wisconsin lead and adapt to the rapidly changing technical, financial and regulatory environments of the energy and power sectors.
The addition of strong scientific and technical expertise to our government’s leadership is another crucial step in navigating Wisconsin’s path to a sustainable future.
Wesley Foell, Madison
