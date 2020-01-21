Hubbuch's reporting is key to debate -- Wes Foell

Thanks to the Wisconsin State Journal and particularly its energy and environment reporter, Chris Hubbuch, for filling a communication gap that has existed in our community for many years.
As an energy consultant and former UW-Madison energy faculty, I cut my professional teeth during the first energy crisis in the 1970s and '80s. At that time, Whitney Gould of the Capital Times covered energy news. Her comprehensive reporting played a significant role in the debates and policy developments that greatly influenced Wisconsin’s energy systems in a period of systemic change.
Today we are at a more critical juncture, with a greater need for in-depth analysis and reporting.
In the absence of major action in Washington, state and local initiatives are playing an increasingly important role in establishing needed energy policies and programs. Effective communication of science and of the role of government, industry and citizens is a key element in understanding these initiatives.
A major transformation in Wisconsin’s energy supply and use is already underway and will accelerate in the coming decades. It is imperative that the public have access to timely reporting and analysis of the associated technical, economic, social and political issues.
Despite the cacophony of social media, solid journalism can still provide our citizenry, including key opinion leaders and decision makers, with the critical knowledge, wisdom and sound judgment to better navigate our path to a sustainable future.
Keep up this crucial work.
Wes Foell, Madison