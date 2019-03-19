We are supporting Craig Howery’s bid for re-election to the McFarland School Board.
Howery has been a resident of McFarland for over 50 years. During that time, he has served our community as a student, business consultant, Lions Club member, president of the McFarland Organized Boosters, a founding member of the McFarland Education Foundation, and currently as the vice president of the McFarland School Board.
Howery’s passion for our school district is only surpassed by his commitment to provide outstanding opportunities for all children. The policies and programs implemented during his terms, plus the successful implementation of the current building program, serve as evidence he believes kids come first. Under Howery’s leadership, along with his colleagues on the school board, the McFarland School District has remained among the best in education.
Howery is an engaging and knowledge-seeking school board member. He serves on many professional committees that enhance his vision for our school district. He frequently attends professional conferences, both statewide and nationally, to share the most current educational information with our staff.
We encourage our community to support our kids by re-electing Howery to the McFarland School Board. Let’s keep our district moving forward.
Brad and Marcie Minter, McFarland