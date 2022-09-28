Howard Marklein keeps money in pockets -- Leo Almeida

Some think that state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is wrong for the job because he’s an accountant and wants to ensure accountability of expenditures.

I would disagree. Marklein is in the right job because he is an accountant. We couldn’t be luckier that an accountant is willing to be our state senator.

Accountants love to monitor expenditures and keep folks accountable. That’s something sorely needed in government.

As an accountant myself, I feel better knowing Marklein is actually “fretting” about inflation because inflation means less money for my family.

I’ll be voting to reelect Marklein on Nov. 8.

If you like more money in your pocket, reelect the accountant that knows how to keep it there.

Leo Almeida, Reedsburg