How would police treat Black Mifflin? -- Sherri Swartz

The article in Thursday's State Journal "Health violation sanctions for 1,400" described the dilemma UW-Madison and police face around enforcing multiple laws at the Mifflin Street block party and off-campus behavior in general. They wring their hands that if they enforce the law they might "shame and blame" students.

To put this in perspective: If thousands of Black students were expected to congregate within two city blocks, what would the response be?

The sting of injustice isn't only that the letter of the law is applied to Black youth, but that it is not applied to white youth.

Sherri Swartz, Madison