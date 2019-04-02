Frauds can be slippery, but they give us clues:
- A person who thinks he is smarter than everyone else is a fraud.
- A person who coddles enemies who interfere in our elections, then rails against accusations of collusion, is a fraud.
- A person who dodges the military draft and cheats on his taxes, then hugs the flag in front of crowds, is a fraud.
- A person who publicly lashes out against illegal immigrants, then secretly hires them as cheap labor for his golf courses and hotels, is a fraud.
- A person who claims to “hire only the best people,” who then get indicted, convicted and sent to prison, is a fraud.
- A person who claims to “make America great again,” then attacks the free press and coddles a dictator who takes a meat saw to an American resident is a fraud.
We need to be wary of such people in case they should ever run for public office. Of course if that should happen, no honorable political party would support such a corrupt person. Only hypocritical religious organizations would support him -- because supporting him would be “fake religion.”
Dave Wester, Baraboo