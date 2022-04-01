How to help the Ukrainian people -- Glenn Schmidt

During the winter months, our Sun Prairie Great Decisions group meets weekly to talk about U.S. foreign policy. We are assigned topics and readings through a national program. On Feb. 23, our topic was the U.S. and Russia. On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine.

What we are doing -- freely discussing how our country handles itself internationally -- is possible because our democratic system of government assures us such freedoms as speech and assembly.

Doing this in Russia could earn us up to 15 years in prison. Doing it in Ukraine is virtually impossible now because staying alive during the Russian onslaught takes priority.

We’ve researched and made donations to several organizations. One is Meduza, which can be found at support.meduza.io/en. The Latvia-based site tries to penetrate the communication walls Putin has erected to keep the Russian people from discovering the atrocities being committed in their name.

Another is Doctors Without Borders at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org, a worldwide medical organization delivering needed health care and supplies. A third is World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org, which is trying to address Ukrainians’ acute shortage of food.

Thank you for helping.

Glenn Schmidt, Sun Prairie