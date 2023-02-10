Madison is grappling with an increase in school violence. If these factors are not corrected, the violence will continue:
- The lack of good parenting: The home is the root source and foundation where children learn how to behave and how to interact with others. Parents, guardians, social organizations and government policies need to focus on preventing the “home to prison” pipeline.
- Not valuing education: Parents or guardians need to instill in their children that getting a good education leads to higher levels of happiness and prosperity.
- Administrative micromanagement: The restraints placed on teachers and school staff have enabled too many students to misbehave and infringe on the learning of themselves and other students.
- The COVID pandemic: It has exacerbated teaching and learning problems due to less social interactions for students.
- America's violent society: Too many people-killing guns as well as violence-laden television, movies and video games all contribute to a young person’s mindset for violence.
- Gross inequality of wealth in the U.S: World history has repeatedly shown that gross inequality of wealth stimulates crime and violence. When people (and children) have nothing to lose -- they lose it.
People are also reading…
Jon Jenson, Madison