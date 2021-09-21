How to avoid controversy when naming schools -- Eric Cabot

We should reassess the current policy of naming public schools for people. If we didn't name schools after people, we could avoid the cultural skirmishes caused by trying to judge which people are both notable and “pure” by current standards. This is an approach that is often controversial and invariably divisive.
But problems such as these can be avoided with a little creative thought.
I propose that we limit the choices for school names to animals, plants, inanimate objects and to places, events or concepts. Here are a few examples of possible school names: Sandhill Crane, Bison, Sunflower, West Side, 9/11, Freedom, Wisdom, Peace, Friendship.
Eric Cabot, Madison