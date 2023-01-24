How does Santos still have his job? -- Freddie L. Brown

I don't know whether to be appalled, dismayed, or simply flabbergasted by the lies, falsehoods and disingenuous nature of newly-elected U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

How the mockery and travesty he has displayed has been allowed to continue is beyond anyone's comprehensible imagination. The very thought alone, that an "elected" official could make such a mockery of our political system, yet remains in office, is asinine. Why hasn't he been dismissed by our judicial system?

Are we really going to let this individual, and all of his chicaneries, mock what remains of our democratic political system? In any other field or profession, he would have been "run out on a rail." I'm not one to suggest he should be "canceled." But if any person has warranted that action, is it not him?

Yet, here we are, with each passing day, exposed to another besmirchment by this caricature of a politician. Has anyone else wondered why he remains? We're so much more than this as a society. Will someone please euthanize this chapter, so we can resume our consternation to the partisan politics, which allowed this scenario to devolve.

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha

