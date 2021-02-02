 Skip to main content
How do we unify with QAnon zombies? -- Andrew Khitsun
While I appreciate President Joe Biden’s call for unity, I am a bit perplexed.

We are called to seek unity with the QAnon folk -- the ones who are rooting for mass arrests, trials and executions of fellow Americans. This is all based on a story so outlandish, one would think: How can anyone in their right mind believe that nonsense?

But what if they are not in their right mind? Americans for decades enjoyed zombie stories and movies, letting their fantasy go wild. But suddenly we have to deal with ones that are not fantasy -- millions of people zombified to a point of them losing their collective minds and ready to attack anyone and everyone standing on their way.

Someone please explain to me how to seek unity with that army of darkness.

Andrew Khitsun, Madison

