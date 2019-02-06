What kind of Virginia medical institution permitted a photograph of a man in blackface next a person in a hood to be published in its school yearbook in 1984?
Where was the faculty oversight? Where was the editorial staff? Where were the soon-to-be doctors of this school who pledge “first do no harm”? In all these years, has no one made an objection when they have seen this yearbook?
Did anyone on the staff of the publisher review what was in their hands? Has the governor apologized to the people of color that he and others have deeply offended?
I was born in Virginia. It makes me so ashamed that racism is alive and well today.
Cari Mitchell, Spring Green