How did GOP win in 'stolen' election? -- Derek Popp

Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Onconto, believes the election of 2020 was stolen -- an election that he won.

The idea that the election was stolen breaks down when you look at other results. If the Democrats stole the election in Wisconsin, why would they have left Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, or Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in office or a near-Republican supermajority in the state Assembly and Senate or allowed Behnke to be elected?

On the national stage, how could Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been reelected, and how did U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., win their races?

If the election was stolen, one would hope that they would have been able to steal enough legislative seats to make a difference. When that happens, we should have an investigation.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb

