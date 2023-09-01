As a country we deserve better. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are too old for the presidency. Plus, Trump is has been found criminally liable for sexual abuse and been indicted four times. Yet Trump is the Republican front-runner with around 50% support. Seriously?

What has happened to the Republican Party? Being independent, I’ve voted Republican based on the person's character. But not now.

With the polls saying Trump has support of half of the Republican Party, that implies the party deems sexual misconduct to be acceptable. I fear for the young women and men in Republican households.

Republicans also apparently think insurrection, fake electors and other attempts to overturn a valid election are acceptable. Of course, no proof has ever surfaced supporting the stolen election rant, but why bother yourself with facts.

Republicans also apparently think the attempt by Trump to withhold top-secret documents (and then showing those documents to others to boost his ego) is acceptable. So much for the GOP's claim to being the law-and-order party.

Trump's next presidency would be four years of retribution, and he might suspend parts of the Constitution. Is this what Republicans want for us -- the probable destruction of democracy?

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie