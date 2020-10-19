 Skip to main content
How can Catholics support Trump? -- Gary Tribbey
I have been reading a lot lately that true Catholics should support President Donald Trump and cannot support Joe Biden because of the claim Biden is pro-abortion.

Is he? Or is he pro-choice. Not everyone is Catholic, and the decision to have an abortion is between her and God. No one else should inflict their values on that highly emotional and personal decision.

Is it fair to say that the Catholic Church also is against adultery, divorce, lying and sexual assault, including bragging about doing it? If so, how can a true Catholic support Trump? This is more than a one-position election.

What is the church’s position on separating families at the border? Would Christ support that decision? Or would he be there to give comfort and empathy. That is something that President Trump has shown, over and over, to be sorely lacking.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

