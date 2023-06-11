So yet another overpriced, well-intentioned boondoggle -- the Housing First Initiative -- is about to bite the dust.

Madison's big attempts at Housing First for the homeless are in trouble The city is working with banks that have financial interests in privately owned Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane Apartments to minimize interruptions for tenants in good standing.

Having lived in Madison for a while, I'm not shocked, nor do I expect anyone to take responsibility, let alone admit to the essential lunacy of this scheme. After all, how could bureaucrats with degrees in urban planning and a firm commitment to social justice ever be wrong about anything?

Anyone with a basic understanding of human nature knows that this sort of "all carrot" and "no stick" approach is bound to fail. When people with drug or alcohol addictions, mental illness and often lengthy criminal histories are crammed into a progressive-built slum and told there are no rules, they're bound to act the way any sane person would expect them to act: badly.

Lest some readers accuse me of a lack of sympathy for the "marginalized," let me say that I would have considerably more sympathy for them if we didn't live in a city where every social service under the sun is offered free for the asking. If you're unwilling to make even a minimal effort to improve your lot in life, you deserve to suffer the consequences -- oh, wait, there are none in Madison.

And there's the problem.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison