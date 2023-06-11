It’s important for Madison to understand that Rethke Terrace being placed into receivership was not due to a failure of the Housing First Initiative. It was a failure of Heartland Housing, the nonprofit that ran the site, to not live up to their overstated promises. I know firsthand that Housing First programs work, because I had been working in a very similar program for more than 20 years before retiring.

Madison's big attempts at Housing First for the homeless are in trouble The city is working with banks that have financial interests in privately owned Rethke Terrace and Tree Lane Apartments to minimize interruptions for tenants in good standing.

About two years ago Heartland began to contract out all support services and property management in an attempt to hang on, but it failed. I came out of retirement in October 2021 to work in the support services office at Rethke, now run by Tellurian. Our efforts immediately began to stabilize the community here, but without a properly running management team our efforts got undermined. I began to voice my concerns and am glad that this change has finally happened.

Now we have the opportunity for a local agency to take control of these properties and manage them properly. Our support service team is staying right where we are and are looking forward to welcoming in a property managing partner to help us make the Rethke Terrace permanent supportive housing program a model of how Housing First can work.

Dean Loumos, Madison