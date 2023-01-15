Housing comments reeked of ageism -- Dianne Jenkins

In Monday's article "Where will we put new people?", Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp stated, “The way I think about that is they’re effectively taking housing units out of what I would consider the workforce housing stock.”

Report: Solving Wisconsin's workforce challenges could exacerbate housing shortage Wisconsin will need roughly 140,000 new housing units by 2030 in order to compensate for the loss of workforce housing caused by the state's aging population.

I’m disappointed that Knapp wasn’t challenged on his overt ageism. He seems to think that the day after we retire, we have no business staying in the homes we’ve purchased and kept up and improved for the last 30 years. These are the homes where we raised our families, contributed to the tax base, participated in strengthening our neighborhoods, schools and more. We’re just taking up space that should belong to someone still in the workforce.

The roots and connections nourished over decades are meaningless, despite research that shows these networks are necessary to a healthy old age. For generations older people have retired and stayed in their homes -- the report acknowledges this. To imply that the solution to the workforce housing shortage is for aging baby boomers to leave our homes to make room for those in the workforce shows a lack of imagination at best and discrimination at worst.

Dianne Jenkins, Madison

