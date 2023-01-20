Housing can bring more people together -- Josh Olson

I believe everyone wants to make Madison better. This city is where our kids will grow up, where we will meet lifelong friends, enjoy wonderful food and be entertained by Wisconsin sports.

I love this city and call it home. I also see that it can be improved -- with lots of opportunity to do just that.

Replacing the Filene House with more housing represents such an opportunity. We can create new buildings that bring more people together next to Tenney Park.

Some of the people who will live in the new development may already call Madison home, or maybe they will start to call it home after moving in. We do best as a city when we embrace the benefits of community and say "yes" to win-win scenarios.

Transforming the Filene House site from a building that brought financial protection and opportunity to families across the country (through CUNA), to new buildings that can now provide families with housing and opportunity here in Madison is Filene House’s destiny and what the previous tenants would have wanted.

Josh Olson, Madison

