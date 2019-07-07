Some people say Congress is doing nothing but debating whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
The nonpartisan site www.govtrack.us has up-to-date data on every bill and resolution introduced and passed in the House and Senate. The data shows that the Democrat-controlled House has been quite active, introducing and passing many bills -- the vast majority of which fail to advance in the Republican-controlled Senate. Conversely, the House has passed a much higher percentage of bills it receives from the Senate.
If Congress has a “do nothing” side, it is the Republicans in the Senate. They need to do their work and act on the bills they receive from the House.
Linda Hein, Madison