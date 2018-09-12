Since December 2017, I've been actively involved, as a Downtown resident, reviewing a project that will be transformative to upper State Street. This project is the proposed hotel, managed by Provenance Hotels, which the State Journal supported in the Sept. 9 editorial, "Stylish hotel will enhance State Street."
As a member of the majority of the steering committee, which supported this project, I have watched it evolve in such positive ways that I have become an advocate for it. I have appeared at meetings of the Landmarks Commission, Downtown Coordinating Committee, Urban Design Commission and Transportation Commission, all of which have endorsed it.
My wife and I bought a Downtown condo almost five years ago, following my retirement as a city administrator. I've had almost 40 years of governmental experience reviewing projects like this. We love Madison and this project will not only add to Madison's tax base and support local businesses, but it will significantly add to our overall quality of life, by encouraging tourism, supporting our convention center and providing a unique place to stay for those coming Downtown.
The Downtown plan clearly allows for exceptions to its height guidelines, for the right project at the right location. This is that project.
Michael Herring, Madison