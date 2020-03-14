Hosting the F-35s will be an honor for Dane County -- Richard Wood

Truax Field has been an Air Force operations and training facility since 1943.
For an air wing to be effective, it must train people for support and operations of an aviation-based unit. Over the years, this base has tested and developed multiple generations of aircraft, operations staff and maintenance workers. The F-35 fighter jet is the latest technology in the Air Force toolkit. With the new aircraft comes the next generation of aircraft flight and support training.
Many of us use the Dane County Regional Airport as our portal to the world. This facility is shared by commercial, private and military air services. For airfields and the airlines to provide a safe and efficient means of travel, we must have people well trained in this discipline. Yes, aviation is a discipline, not just a flight school. The Air Force is one of the best training grounds for aviation and other complex industries. They are a pipeline for the skilled workforce that our modern society demands.
The F-35s are the next step in aviation advancement, and Dane County should be proud to be one of the few airfields in the world to be part of this step.
Richard Wood, Cottage Grove