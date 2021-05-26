Hospitals should require vaccination -- Joyce Hasselman Waldorf

It surprised me to learn that our hospitals in the Madison area (UW Hospital, Meriter and St. Mary's) strongly encourage but do not require their employees to have the COVID-19 vaccine. These are the places where the sickest in the community go for their health care, and someone caring for them may not be vaccinated.
Not only is this the policy for current staff, but the hospitals are hiring people who don't have their shots and don't plan to get them. Some hospitals require other vaccines, but not the COVID-19 vaccine.
I am an amateur genealogist, and I understand that our country was founded by independent thinkers, and that America has always celebrated the mavericks who thought for themselves. But there should be exceptions to this rule, just as there are exceptions to most other rules.
Even our pioneer ancestors banded together in forts or wagon trains to protect themselves as groups -- not so different from us now trying to reach herd immunity. It just shows that even independent thinking has its limitations.
Joyce Hasselman Waldorf, Madison