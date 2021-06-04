Hospital workers must be vaccinated -- Ali Bram

Let’s say you have to have surgery in a hospital. Maybe you broke a leg or were in a car accident.
Administrative employees will ask you how you’re going to pay for your surgery. Phlebotomists will draw blood. At least one physician, some nurses, an anesthesiologist and other staff members will help with your surgery.
Once out of surgery, you’ll spend some time in a hospital room being attended by other nursing, administrative and hospital staff. You’ll probably get an IV and maybe a blood transfusion. You’ll eat food, and use sheets and towels prepared and delivered by hospital employees. Maintenance staff will clean your bathroom and sleeping area.
Now pretend that none of them has been inoculated against measles, tetanus, mumps, chicken pox, small pox, diphtheria, whooping cough, hepatitis B or COVID-19.
The blood in your transfusion was prepared by a non-vaccinated person. None of the staff members has been tested for tuberculosis, either, all because they didn’t want to -- and because the hospital doesn’t require it and because the state Legislature decreed that it’s against the law for hospitals to require health care workers to be vaccinated or tested.
Good luck.
Ali Bram, Madison