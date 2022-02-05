 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Hospital valets do a great job -- Richard and Martha Nawratil

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we have all heard about the stresses put on health care personnel in caring for patients ill with the disease. We would like to recognize another group of workers: The parking valets at UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison.

For over a year, we have utilized their services. They assist patients from a vehicle, provide a transport chair if required and wheel the patient inside. Sometimes they even help patients get to the restroom or an appointment. They use golf carts to lead the vehicle and driver to a designated area in the parking ramp. Then they give the driver a ride back up to the hospital or clinic entrance. The process is reversed when the patient is ready to leave.

They are always pleasant and efficient even on days when the weather is cold, windy or wet. It is a wonderful service, performed by a great group.

Richard and Martha Nawratil, Monona

