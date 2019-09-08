Personally, I have no problem with people invoking Adolf Hitler when objecting to horrific acts.
Most people in the United States are uneducated about how Hitler came into power (he was elected). He promised to help Germany become great again after the devastation of World War I. He lied about how he would accomplish this and -- surprise, surprise -- never mentioned his evil plans to promote genocide.
The very reason certain concentration camps are kept open as historic monuments is so the world never forgets what abhorrent behavior occurred while the rest of the world stood silently by. Every U.S. citizen should see and experience walking among the camps where thousands of people were forced into manual labor, humiliated, starved and ultimately murdered simply because of who they were.
The United States was late to the party, but eventually became part of the allied forces freeing the camps. For decades this country has taken credit for ending Hitler’s reign. Yet it seems these lessons were not sufficiently learned. Every time someone points out similarities in actions or attitudes, they get criticized as if this could never happen again.
Wrong.
It can unless we are educated in how it happened and are vigilant in stopping similar patterns of behavior. I never hesitate to mention Hitler when I see the same things happening here.
Marilyn Lewis, Madison