Thank you for running the article "Resource for Recovery" from the Dallas Morning News about the success and struggles of recovery schools.

Horizon High in Madison, Wisconsin’s only recovery school, has the same challenges. It must raise funds for costs. Many people don't know it exists in Dane County. Addiction and mental health come with an unacceptable stigma for our teens.

The article was full of statistics of the success of achieving sobriety and graduating from high school through attendance at a recovery school.

We are so pleased that the Legislature put funds in the budget that was signed by Gov. Tony Evers. The funds will promote the development of recovery schools in other locations in Wisconsin. As legislation is written to define this process, we eagerly look to helping other communities.

As quoted in the article, “65% to 80% of kids who come out of treatment centers for substance abuse disorders and return to their regular environment relapse within the first three months.”

We continue our commitment to help teens who want to be in recovery and want to successfully complete their high school years.

Interested parents, guardians and students should see our website at horizonhs.org for more details.

Judith Munaker, Madison, founding Horizon High board member