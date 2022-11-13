Honors courses keep kids in district -- Mark K. Allen

The goal of the Madison Public School system should be to provide students with opportunities to achieve to their fullest potential. For some students that includes access to standalone honors course work.

The goal should be equality in opportunities and not some theoretical equality of outcome. Studies show the standalone honors courses will help students as they advance through their education. Our Madison students will be in colleges, graduate schools and in real life among people from other school systems, other states and other countries where excellence is valued and not suspect.

It is true that some students will have advantages going into these courses, such as motivated parents, middle-class wealth and enrichment opportunities. But if honor courses are not provided, these same middle-class and motivated parents will just use vouchers and take their children to schools that provide this coursework. The Madison system will be poorer, having lost these students and their parents.

You cannot advance any student by holding back opportunities from another. You will only hold the whole system back. I believe the Madison Public Schools and its students need to change their priorities and to work harder to make honor courses the goal for many more students.

Mark K. Allen, Madison