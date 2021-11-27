 Skip to main content

Honor veterans, don't deport them -- Eleanor White
Honor veterans, don't deport them -- Eleanor White

Recently I watched a story on PBS about two brothers, born in Venezuela, who came to the U.S. as children. Their mother was a U.S. citizen. They are now in their 70s.

They both served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Both had received notice that they were to be deported.

One brother drove all the way from his home in Colorado to Washington, D.C., to deliver a letter to then-President Donald Trump, requesting that he and all others (perhaps in the tens of thousands) be allowed to stay in the U.S. or be returned if they have already been deported. He received no response. At the end of the show, they displayed a message, “Joe Biden has requested the return of all U.S. military veterans who have been deported.”

Thank you, President Biden, for doing the right thing. And thank you PBS for telling me about it.

Eleanor White, Madison

